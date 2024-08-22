Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate

County planners have received a raft of submissions on plans to knock derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small housing estate.

The existing sub-standard homes are located along Main Street.

Under the plans led by C&N Higgins Development, they’d be replaced with 11 new homes, mostly two and three bed units.

One submission questions if the new units will be private or social homes.

It says the small rural village already has a high proportion of social housing and “the balance is completely out of order”.

Another claims a “high density” of council tenants is being “thrust upon” the village and is already impacting on property values.

The wastewater capacity in the area is another commonly raised issue.

It’s claimed the local sewer system is currently “overstressed”, with residents regularly experiencing backups as it is.

Road safety is another focus point – as well as traffic congestion and the existing tendency for cars to block the footpaths by parking on them.

County planners will make a decision on the project in the coming days.

