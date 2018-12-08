Current track
R354 reopens in Turloughmore following serious crash

Written by on 8 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R354 in Turloughmore has re-opened following a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.

The two car collision happened at around 1am this morning near Fallons Pub in the village.

Emergency services – including units of the Fire Brigade – attended the scene and the road was closed overnight as investigators awaited first light to conduct a technical examination.

That examination has since been completed and the road has re-opened in the past hour.

Three people – understood to be from the same car – were taken to UHG, where their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

