R354 reopens in Turloughmore following serious crash
Written by GBFM News on 8 December 2018
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R354 in Turloughmore has re-opened following a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.
The two car collision happened at around 1am this morning near Fallons Pub in the village.
Emergency services – including units of the Fire Brigade – attended the scene and the road was closed overnight as investigators awaited first light to conduct a technical examination.
That examination has since been completed and the road has re-opened in the past hour.
Three people – understood to be from the same car – were taken to UHG, where their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.