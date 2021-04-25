R336 between An Spideal and Indreabhán reopens following fatal road traffic collision

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The R336 between An Spideal and Indreabhán has reopened following a a fatal road traffic collision that happened in Spiddal last night

A motorcyclist was killed when his bike and a car collided on the R336 yesterday evening around 8pm.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

Any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal yesterday evening, who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.