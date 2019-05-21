Quiz book project by Tuam school wins national entrepreneur award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam school has been named a major prize winner at the national junior entrepreneur awards.

Five and a half thousand children from 30 counties presented their projects at the RDS in Dublin.

The Financial Wizards award went to St. Patrick’s primary school in Tuam for their project called ‘Beat the Quiz Master’.

The project involves a 300 page colourful quiz book designed for both adults and children and made a profit of almost 9 thousand euro from 12 thousand euro in sales.

More at 4

