‘Quit Smoking West team’ mark Ash Wednesday, National No Smoking Day – Less Ash More Cash!

Would you or your loved one like to stop your cash going up in smoke? HSE Community Healthcare West ‘Quit Smoking West team’ provide a free stop smoking service to support you to quit and stay quit. You can also avail of free Nicotine Replacement therapy (NRT).

To mark Ash Wednesday, National No Smoking Day, a day when people think about quitting, HSE Stop Smoking Advisors (SSAs) are eager to meet and chat to people who smoke and will have information stands in shopping areas and in healthcare facilities in key locations.

Don’t worry if this is not your first time to try and quit or if you have made a number of previous attempts. Last year alone 500 smokers successfully engaged with the Quit Smoking West service to help them quit smoking.

Both client experience and research proves that you are 4 times more likely to stay quit working with a Stop Smoking Advisor and by using Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). With free NRT to the value of €450 and huge savings on money spent buying cigarettes, the average smoker can save up to €5,000 a year by putting-out their smoking habit for good – less ash means more cash.

A recent quitter who was supported by the HSE’s Quit Smoking West team gave this update on her quit journey; “Quitting smoking has been a long term promise I was making to myself for years but I just couldn’t seem to find the courage and take the leap. On an off chance conversation with a Stop Smoking Advisor who was running the clinic, I decided to give it my all. He offered the support that I needed to take the leap of faith and get myself free of the habit. I found the NRT very helpful but the psychological support I got from my Stop Smoking Advisor was absolute gold. The weekly conversations of my progress was instrumental in getting through the first couple of months. I’m tobacco free for 5 months now and don’t know myself. I have recommended the service to many friends who want to be free of the addiction and a couple have taken it up…..one of the better decisions I have made in life.”

If you don’t get to meet one of our HSE Quit Smoking West team on Ash Wednesday, you can call 091 775485 or e-mail [email protected] to chat to a Stop Smoking Advisor in your area.

For better health and more money, kick start your quit journey this Lent and kick the habit for good!