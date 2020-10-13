Quick summary of Budget 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ministers have been outlining the details of the largest budget in the history of the state.

There’s been a large focus on COVID, Brexit, health and housing.

It’s a budget focused on the big picture.

Straight away fuel is going to cost you more – the carbon tax has gone up 7.50 a tonne and the same will happen every year out to 2029.

Changes to motor tax and VRT will also increase bills for those with high polluting cars.

The most popular pack of cigarettes will now cost 14 euro after a 50c increase.

But alcohol has been left untouched.

For Tourism and Hospitality the VAT rate has been cut to 9 per cent.

There will also be 50 million euro for the live entertainment industry in a fund.

Money has been put aside to support businesses that have had to close because of COVID.

On housing the help to buy scheme has been extended.

There’s also 500m to build 9,500 new social housing units in 2021.

A four billion euro fund for the Department of Health will deliver more than 1,100 acute beds, an increase in ICU capacity and 1,250 community beds.

It’s a broad budget with lots in it as the government seeks to borrow and spend its way out of this recession.

