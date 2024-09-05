Queues form at Galway Cathedral as relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes go on display

There are queues at Galway Cathedral today for viewing of the relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes.

Born in 1844, she claimed to see the Mother of God 18 times as a teenager she died from TB in 1879 and was cannonised almost 60 years later.

Relics are traces of the presence of a saint and those of Bernadette will be on view at the city Cathedral until 10 tonight and tomorrow from 9am to 10pm.

The relics will then move to the county where they will be on display in Loughrea Cathedral from 2 on Saturday afternoon until 11pm and on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

Our reporter Chris Benn was in Galway Cathedral today and spoke with people just after they viewed the relics: