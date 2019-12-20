Questions raised over policing of begging in city

Galway bay fm newsroom:

Questions have been raised over Garda figures which show a 27 percent drop in the number of begging incidents in the city.

Latest Garda statistics show 14 such incidents were recorded in the first 11 months of this year compared to 41 in the same period last year.

Councillor Frank Fahy said he regularly sees people begging who then up-sticks and leave at 4am.

He argues many are masquerading as homeless.

Mayor Mike Cubbard also questioned why homeless figures are up, yet begging figures are down.

Chief Garda Superintendent Tom Curley said detection levels are down on 2018 as there is a need to prioritise policing of the city hot-spots at night time and Gardai cannot be at every corner.