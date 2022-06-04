Questions raised over ongoing closure of major gynecology ward at UHG

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Questions are being raised over the ongoing closure of a major gynecology ward at UHG.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says St Monica’s Ward has been closed for the past three weeks without an explanation.

She raised the matter in the Dáil with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Deputy Connolly noted it’s a year since she bought a motion before the Dáil, arising from concerns by HIQA that the Government is failing to implement the National Maternity Strategy.

In response, Minister Donnelly said he had not been notified of the situation, but gave a commitment that he would find out and respond to Deputy Connolly.

