Questions raised over maintenance of approaches and roundabouts into Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions are being raised about the upkeep of approach roads and roundabouts in Tuam.

At this week’s meeting of the Tuam district, Councillor Colm Keavney asked if recent proposals by the local Tidy Town committee are being acted upon.

Chairperson Colm Keaveney raised a question regarding the plan to maintain and upkeep the entrances and roundabouts of the town in light of the coming busy tourist season and the many festivities to be held in Galway City, which will bring a high level of traffic through Tuam.

He asked Galway County Council’s Tuam Director, Mr. Derek Pender, regarding the council’s proposals for the upkeep of the Town’s entrances and roundabouts.

He also questioned if the council was following up on the recent proposal by the Tuam Tidy Town’s Committee to erect sculptures to enhance the various roundabouts around the area.

Mr. Pender pointed out there are regulations laid down by Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding erecting anything on roundabouts and these guidelines must be adhered to.

But he said that he would attempt to progress the proposal within such guidelines.