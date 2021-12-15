Questions raised over €600k spend on one social home in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The role of state approved building agencies, and the purchasing cost of houses in the city, was raised by a number of Councillors at this week’s meeting of Galway City Council.

The costs associated with the purchasing of one particular house in the Knocknacarra area was raised initially by Councillor Dónal Lyons who questioned the level of expenditure involved.

Councillor Donal Lyons remarked on the money that now falls due from Galway City Council for a 5 bedroom residence purchased in the Cimín Mór area for the purposes of social housing.

He stated that €137,000 had to be spent in repairs and adjustments bringing the total cost of the property to over €600,000.

City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath explained that purchases in cases such as this were made by what are known as housing agencies approved by the State.

While the Agencies such as the Peter McVerry Trust, the Mental Health Association and others acquire properties, under certain guidelines and criteria, the local authority pays for them from funds provided by the exchequer.

City Mayor Collette Connolly questioned the limited role of the local authority in the oversight of the purchases and the standard of property. She also questioned if the properties were all compliant with planning.

CEO, Brendan McGrath confirmed that those who carried out works for the City Council were all registered and in compliance with standard requirements.