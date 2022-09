Galway Bay FM newsroom – A city councillor is renewing calls for action on delivering a bus service at Upper Ballymoneen Road.

Councillor Neill McNelis says while a license has been granted, no bus can currently operate on the route because there’s no bus turning bay.

The long-running issue has been raised by local reps on a regular basis but little progress seems to have been made.

Councillor McNelis argues if we want people using buses, we need to actually provide a service.