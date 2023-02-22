Questions over “missing” funds for footpaths in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting has heard concerns that significant funding earmarked for footpaths in Headford has gone “missing”.

Councillor Andrew Reddington said €60 thousand was allocated three years ago, but was never spent.

He pointed out a further €100 thousand was then allocated last year, but also wasn’t spent.

He asked where this money has gone, and expressed frustration at the situation, given the amount of shovel-ready projects in the town.

Council staff refuted the claim the money is “missing” and said some works are on hold until a Traffic Management Plan is completed.

Councillor Reddington feels there’s often too much red tape and not enough communication from the National Transport Authority.