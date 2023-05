Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions are being asked about the glacial pace of delivery of affordable homes in Galway.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Noel Grealish said last year, just 21 families in the county bought their first home under the First Home Scheme.

He further pointed out there’s no affordable housing scheme available anywhere in Galway at this point in time.

Deputy Grealish said in some cases, projects have been on the cards for years – but yet there’s been no progress.