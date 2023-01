Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions are being raised over the length of time it’s taking for Galway County Council to process social housing application forms.

Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell raised the matter with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dรกil.

She said it’s supposed to be a 12-week window – but it’s taking far longer for some people, and it seems to be due to lack of staff.

Speaking in response, Leo Varadkar said he would ensure the matter is looked into.