Questions over ability of County Council to maintain social housing stock

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Questions are being raised over the ability of Galway County Council to effectively maintain and manage social housing stock.

Deputy Sean Canney says it’s extremely important that increasing stocks of social housing are kept in good condition for future generations.

But he’s concerned that the local authority doesn’t have the necessary resources in place.

Speaking to the Housing Minister in the Dáil, Deputy Canney agreed it’s great to see an increase in social and affordable homes being built.

But he said that not only do the homes themselves have to be maintained correctly, but tenantsmust be effectively managed as well.