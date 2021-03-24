Question over rollout of broadband to Tuam and North Galway area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The roll out of the National Broadband Plan in the Tuam and general North Galway area has been heavily criticised at this week’s county council meeting.

Councillors were briefed by a National Broadband Authority representative on the initial plans to bring top quality broadband to homes all across the county.

Areas around Ballinasloe, Gort, Athenry and Galway City are the first that will benefit from the seven year plan but the roll-out in North Galway led to friction among some councillors

‘What is the yardstick for priority in high quality broadband plans …and what puts Inverin in Connemara ahead of Tuam?’

That was a question from Councillor Colm Keaveney from Tuam at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council where Joe Lavan from the National Broadband Service was outlining plans for county Galway.

Councillor Keaveney said that people may leave and business will be hit for the want of proper broadband in Tuam.

His Fianna Fáil colleague, Councillor Donagh Killilea pointed out that Tuam is open for business and that there is a good quality broadband service in the town provided by Eir.

Councillor Keaveney and others such as Councillor Andrew Reddington said that the areas and villages surrounding Tuam were left out while other parts of the county got precedence.

Joe Lavan from the National Broadband service said that proximity to certain exchanges came into the picture and that no area was more important than another.