Queries to relocate business to Galway Gaeltacht double due to pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The jobs and cultural agency Údarás na Gaeltachta has reported that queries to relocate to the Galway Gaeltacht have doubled as a result of the pandemic.

The group reports it has created one of Ireland’s biggest remote working networks during the lifespan of its recent three-year strategy, adding 1,609 new jobs in Gaeltacht areas in the period.

The digital Gteic Network includes nine digital hubs in Galway with broadband and office facilities in areas including An Cheathrú Rua.

There were 7,363 full-time and 437 part-time jobs supported by Údarás by the end of 2020.

CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta Micheál O’ hÉanaigh says areas from Donegal to Kerry are attracting new interest from entrepreneurs and companies seeking to relocate or outsource new jobs in the west of Ireland.

He says the country is seeing a new industrial revolution due to the pandemic and one of the beneficiaries is set to be the native Irish speaking areas like the Galway Gaeltacht.