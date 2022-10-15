Quashing of the planning permission for the Galway City Ring Road has to be the start of a new vision for sustainable transport says local independent TD

Yesterday’s announcement that An Bord Pleanála is to quash permission for the Galway City Ring Road highlights the need for an urgent, and long overdue, rethink of transport in Galway.

That is the view of Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly who welcomed the statement from the board but also said that the failure to develop a sustainable public transport system in the city, including the provision of light rail, park and ride, and safe cycle routes, together with action to reduce school traffic, has allowed the development of the city to be undermined by traffic congestion.

Deputy Connolly added that there is now an opportunity, and a responsibility, to develop a public transport system that allows us to comply with our climate change obligations.

She said that sustainability must be at the heart of the upcoming review of the Galway Transport Strategy and that it is time for the Government to be bold and brave and use Galway city as a pilot project for sustainable public transport.