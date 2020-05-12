Quarter of million euro in funding announced for East Galway community projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A quarter of a million euro in funding has been announced for several East Galway Community projects.

The grants have been allocated through LEADER funding by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The largest allocation of €135 thousand will go to Clarinbridge GAA club for major urpgrade works.

€61 thousand has been allocated to Herd’s Cottage at Carrantryle Park in Dunmore for renovations.

€10 thousand will go to Ardrahan GAA for the installation of walkway lighting.

A further €10 thousand has been allocated for upgrade works at the Dunmore Community Centre.

Meanwhile, just over €8 thousand will go towards enhancement works at Loughnane and Quinn Memorial Hall in Ardrahan.

The funding has been announced this week by Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney.