23 November 2023

Quarter of a million people employed in the West

Over a quarter of a million people in the West were in employment between July and September

That’s an increase of 12,500 people compared to the start of the year, and a ten percent increase compared to this time last year.

Nationally, almost 2.7 million people were employed during quarter three, with the unemployment rate up slightly to 4.6 per cent.

While CSO figures also show the proportion of young people out-of-work was up slightly to 12.2 per cent.

Sam Scriven (PR: Skriv-in) from the CSO’s Labour and Earnings division, says most sectors saw increases in the numbers of workers in the past year:

 

