Quarter of a million euro outstanding in Galway turf cutting scheme back payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Almost a quarter of a million euro remains outstanding in Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme Back payments to applicants in County Galway.

Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon Galway, Eugene Murphy is highlighting the ongoing delays with back payments under the scheme, which was established in 2011.

New figures reveal that the most significant amount of back payments is still outstanding in County Galway, with 236,540 euro owed to 28 applicants.

Deputy Eugene Murphy is calling on the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to ensure the payments are made out as soon as possible