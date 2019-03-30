Quarter of a million euro for landmark conservation in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over quarter of a million euro has been allocated for the conservation of landmark buildings and structures across Galway.

19 projects have been awarded €156,000 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, including St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Presentation Convent and College House in Ballinasloe.

A further €90,000 has been allocated under the Historic Structures Act to fund works at Bohermore Cemetery, Lough Cutra Castle in Gort and St. Coman’s Church in Kinvara among others.

The funding will enable repair, replacement and stabilisation works to be carried out on landmark structures throughout the city and county.