Quarter of a million euro for Galway community projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over a quarter of a million euro has been allocated to community projects across Galway city and county.

It’s part of the Community Enhancement Programme under the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The largest award which amounts to nearly 24-thousand euro has been granted to Galway Contact – an organisation based in Barna which supports elderly people. The funding will go toward the purchase of an accessible bus to transport elderly people and carers to clubs and outings.

19-thousand euro has been allocated to St. James GAA Club in Renmore for renovation works at its clubhouse. The works will include the conversion of the toilets, showers and changing rooms to improve the clubhouse’s accessibility.

A grant of 15-thousand euro will see the renovation of the Parish Hall in Clarinbridge for use as a Men’s Shed.

In Oughterard, the Clann Resource Centre has been granted 15-thousand euro for the upgrade of the old school building into a Youth cafe.

Meanwhile, Dunmore Tidy Towns has been allocated 15-thousand euro for the provision of a walking and cycling track which will enable safe access from the village to the graveyard, the park, and Ability West Group Home.

Other recipients of funding include the Gort Cancer Support Group Limited, Croí Na Gaillimhe, The Ballybane Community Resource Centre, The Westside Resource Centre and Community Garden, AIDS West, The Galway Special Olympics Kayak Club, the Claregalway Drama Festival, and the Ballygar Town Hall Committee.

Overall 67 community projects across Galway will share a total pot of 275-thousand euro from the Community Enhancement Programme.