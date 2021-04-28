Quarter of a million euro for County Galway Community Support Schemes

print

Galway County Council has awarded over a quarter of a million euro in grants to community groups.

217 projects will receive funding under the 2021 Community Support Schemes for economic, community and cultural development.

Community Support Schemes aim to encourage community and voluntary groups to take an active part in developing their local area by providing funding for small projects.

The largest allocation of €100,000 will go towards community development with local heritage groups, tidy towns committees and sporting organisations set to benefit.

Over €70,000 has been awarded for cultural development, including €17,500 in heritage grants and almost €5,000 for Irish language promotional initiatives.

Over €60,000 will go towards economic development projects throughout the county.

Arts grants totally €48,000 have been announced, while an additional €4,500 has been awarded by Fáilte Ireland to the Babaro and Cruinniu na mBad festivals.