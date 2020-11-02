Quarter of a million euro awarded to Galway schools and community facilities under CLÁR funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 260,000 euro in Government funding has been awarded to county Galway schools and community facilities.

Seven Galway projects are set to receive significant funding through the CLÁR programme from an overall pot worth 4.1 million euro.

Four county Galway schools have been rubber stamped for safety improvements through the latest round of CLÁR funding.

Coláiste and Chreagáin Mountbellew has received 50,000 euro, Attymon National School has been allocated 40,000 euro, Glinsk National School in Ballynakill will get 50,000 euro – with St Columba’s National School Killbecanty set to receive 36,000 euro.

Meanwhile, three community facilities have also been included in the scheme.

The Laurencetown Community Development Group has been granted 21,000 euro, Comhairle Muintir an Chaiseal has been allocated 27,000 euro, while Coiste Forbartha Chorr na Mona will receive 36,000 euro.

The funding has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Developement to support 115 projects nationwide.