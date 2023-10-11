Galway Bay FM

11 October 2023

Quarter million spend on two public benches in city described as “biggest farce of all time”

A spend of a quarter of a million euro on two public benches in the city is being described as “the biggest farce of all time”.

At this week’s meeting of Galway City Council, a senior executive defended the spend, insisting they’re “not just seats”.

The artistic benches, located at Middle Street and Dominick Street Lower, are hard to miss.

The bright red ‘parklets’ convert roadside parking into a public space, offering seating, landscaping and bicycle parking.

But at a meeting this week, Councillor Terry O’ Flaherty said she thought it was an April Fool’s Joke when she heard they cost €250 thousand.

Director of Services Patrick Greene defended the cost, claiming they’re not “just seats” and required significant design efforts.

But he insisted he wasn’t winding anyone up as his explanation drew laughter – with Councillor Alan Cheevers saying “I can’t listen to any more of this, biggest farce of all time”.

It was also pointed out at the meeting that the funding came through the National Transport Authority rather than directly costing Galway City Council. ]

