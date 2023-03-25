Quality-assured approval for local Blue Teapot Theatre Company

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based Blue Teapot Theatre Company has received recognition as a provider of a quallity assurance programme.

The local company based in Galway city is well-known for its work involving people with intellectual disabilities in theatre.

The QQI process recognises the high quality work in developing, enhancing and implementing quality assurance processes.

Last year, the group bought a new building on Munster Avenue, which it’s now been revealed was possible thanks to Social Finance Foundation, Clann Credo.