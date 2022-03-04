Push for increased EU funding for Galway Port at meetings in Brussels

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a push for increased EU funding for Galway Port following a series of meetings in Brussels this week.

The meetings, facilitated by MEP for this region Colm Markey, took place between port representatives, officials from the European Commission and a number of MEPS.

The focus was on potential funding streams for the planned redevelopment of Galway Port, with a focus on supporting offshore wind capacity.

Advocates say the North-West has the best wind speeds in Europe, but it is the only maritime region not included in the Trans European Transport Network.

Galway Port CEO Conor O’Dowd says inclusion in the network would be very important to the future of Galway Port.