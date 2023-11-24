Galway Bay FM

Push for Clybaun Road and Rahoon Road to be included in the Multi Modal Transport Corridor assessment

City West Councillor John Connolly is pushing for the Clybaun Road and Rahoon Road to be added to the Multi Modal Transport Corridor assessment.

The assessment focuses on improving the accessibility of some roads in the city area.

These roads are considered to be rural in layout, carry a lot of traffic, and are considered to be hostile to pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Councillor Connolly’s motion on their inclusion in the assessment was passed at this week’s meeting.

He has pointed out these roads are already included on bus routes:

