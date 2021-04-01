Purchase of site for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe at “advanced stage”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to purchase a site to accommodate a permanent school building for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe are at a “very advanced” stage.

That’s according to local TD Denis Naughten, who has received an update from Education Minister, Norma Foley.

Minister Foley said due to the commercially sensitive nature of site acquisitions, it was not possible to comment further.

However, she added that the site is a priority for the Department of Education.

Last week, the Seanad heard that emergency accommodation is urgently needed for the current school based at Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre.

Independent Deputy Naughten says it’s vital that a site is urgently secured and a clear commitment of funding is given for a new school.