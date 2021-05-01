Pupils from St John The Apostle National School, Knocknacarra join Ireland’s Global Goal Getters as their work is chosen for a second time to feature in latest edition of Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The work of pupils from St John The Apostle National School Knocknacarra has been chosen to feature in the latest edition of the online magazine Global Goal Getters which showcases projects from pupils taking part in the Our World Irish Aid Awards, the Department of Foreign Affairs’ flagship global citizenship award scheme.

Primary school pupils across Ireland have been learning in the classroom and at home since January about the importance of working with others to address global challenges and build a more equal, peaceful, and sustainable world and for the first time in its 16 year history, the Our World Irish Aid Awards will feature a rolling deadline for submissions

The inaugural edition of Global Goal Getters was published online in early March and featured the pupils from St John The Apostle National School and this has attracted the attention of people not just in Ireland, but also as far away as Finland, the United States of America, South Korea, India, Haiti and Brazil.

The Our World Irish Aid Awards Global Goal Getters magazine can be found at www.ourworldirishaidawards.ie.

Schools are encouraged to submit projects on an ongoing basis for inclusion in the subsequent issues of Global Goal Getters.