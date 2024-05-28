Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

Pupils from Ardrahan and Corofin win awards at national coding competition

Pupils from schools in Ardrahan and Corofin have won awards at the National Scratch Coding Finals in UL.

The competition is organised by Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software and the Irish Computer Society.

Honour Mannion from Ballyglas National School Ardrahan recieved a Judges’ Award for her project ‘Gizmo Goes Galway Style’ in the second to fourth class category.

Leila Roddy from St. Coleman’s National School Corofin was also presented with a judges award for her game ‘Soccer Star’ in the fifth and sixth class category.

