Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Share story:
Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks.

The global event is celebrating 21 years of promoting online safety with student-led events to discuss this year’s theme “Tech in our World”

Fourth class pupils at St. Annin’s National School in Roscahill got creative with a Treasure Hunt geared toward learning more about the internet, and how to stay safe online.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited the pupils in St Annin’s, to talk to them about what they have been up to, and what they have learned:

 

 

Share story:

Thursday's status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but ...

University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project

University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project. It’s been described as a state of the art facility...

Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway

Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A number of parents in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin an...

Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Oranmore. The incident happened at the Carrowmoneas...