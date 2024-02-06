Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks.

The global event is celebrating 21 years of promoting online safety with student-led events to discuss this year’s theme “Tech in our World”

Fourth class pupils at St. Annin’s National School in Roscahill got creative with a Treasure Hunt geared toward learning more about the internet, and how to stay safe online.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited the pupils in St Annin’s, to talk to them about what they have been up to, and what they have learned: