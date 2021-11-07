Published survey shows Galway has one of the highest take ups of Covid 19 Vaccinations in the country

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures published in a Sunday newspaper today shows that Galway has one of the highest take ups of Covid-19 vaccinations in the country.

The Survey, published this morning in the Sunday Independent, shows that 94.9% of adults aged 18 and over is now fully vaccinated with 96% of people having received one dose.

The survey also shows that 92.6% of children aged between 12 and 18 are now fully vaccinated with 94% partially vaccinated.

Dublin continues to have one of the lowest uptakes of vaccination in the country, while Cork, Limerick and Waterford, are all reporting uptake of the vaccination among the population over 12 of 92pc or above.

Waterford has the highest uptake of vaccines in the State with 99.5% of adults over 18 now fully vaccinated.

However, it also has the highest incidence 14 day rate of Covid per 100,000 at 1,239.5.

Galway in comparison has a 14 day rate of 675.4.

Monaghan has the lowest 14 day rate in the country with 542.5 per 100,000 people

The HSPC data covers the 14-day period up to midnight last Thursday and was published on Friday.