Published figures show 9 patients have died of hospital acquired Covid-19 at Galway University Hospital since the start of the Pandemic

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures obtained under a Freedom of Information request have shown that 9 people have died at Galway University Hospital from hospital acquired Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Freedom of Information request was by the Sunday Independent to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and published this morning.

The figure for Galway University Hospital is one of the lowest in the country with figures for Ballinasloe and Roscommon reporting fewer than five or none at all.

Mayo General Hospital and Sligo General Hospital have two of the highest number of deaths in the country with 45 in Mayo and 35 in Sligo General,

In total, 856 people have died in the Republic of Ireland from hospital acquired Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic with St Vincents Hospital in Dublin reporting the highest number of deaths with 77 followed by Saint James’ Hospital with 69 and University Hospital Limerick at 64.