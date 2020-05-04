Publicans offer ‘radical’ plan to reopen bars six weeks earlier than scheduled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Publicans want to reopen their bars six weeks earlier than scheduled in the government’s pandemic plan.

Trade groups have offered up a “radical” plan that would limit the number of people on the premises, ban live music, and make pubs table service only.

They hope to convince public health authorities to let them get back to work under those arrangements from the end of June instead of the 10th of August.

Licensed Vintners Association chief executive Donal O’Keeffe says pub owners want them to be treated the same as cafés and restaurants.

He says every hospitality business should face the same restrictions – as well as the same opportunities.

He believes the plan being presented addresses concerns about people drinking in bars and will allow premises to reopen, with significant changes to operation.

