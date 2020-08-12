Publicans from across Galway West to hold city meeting over delayed reopening

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Publicans from across the city and Galway West will gather this evening to discuss their concerns regarding the sector’s delayed reopening.

Pubs that do not serve food must remain closed until at least until 31st August 2020.

Campaigners argue this means 3,500 pubs employing 25,000 people across the country will have been unable to trade by Government order for a minimum of 168 days or 46% of a year.

The Galway West branch of the the Vintners Federation of Ireland has approximately 200 members.

The meeting will take place in the Ardialun Hotel at Taylor’s Hill at 6pm.

It follows a meeting of the Galway East branch in Milltown earlier this week where a clear pathway to reopening was called for as well as a weekly support package for pubs that have been forced to remain closed.

Tom Mc Donagh is Chair of the Galway West branch of the VFI.

He says off licenses should have their opening hours reduced in order to discourage house parties