Public webinar to take place on €40m windfarm development near Maam Cross

Galway Bay Newsroom- A public webinar will take place this evening on the planned development of a €40m windfarm near Maam Cross.

The Tullaghmore Wind Farm project would be based on lands 6km east of Maam Cross and 9km west of Oughterard.

Led by EMPower, the project would be a six turbine project with an overall height of 185 metres.

It’s estimated the windfarm would generate enough electricity to power almost 22 thousand Irish homes.

The public webinar takes place at 7 this evening – further details can be found at TullaghmoreWindfarm.ie.