Public webinar to discuss County Development Plan

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A public webinar on the new County Development Plan will be hosted online tomorrow evening.

The Galway Public Participation Network and Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue are organising the event to give residents in the county the chance to familiarise themselves with the draft development plan.

It comes as the public consultation process is ongoing for the new plan which runs until 2028.

Written submissions and observations on the draft plan can be submitted to the County Council until 30 July.

The event will take place on Zoom and the meeting link available on Councillor Donohue’s Facebook page.

She says the webinar presents a great chance for people to ask county officials questions about the project.