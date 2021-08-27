Public warning issued over algal bloom at Annaghkeen Pier in Headford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has issued a public warning over an algal bloom at Annaghkeen Pier in Headford.

Algal bloom is an overgrowth of algae that can be seen in the water as green or blue streaks or slimy scums.

It occurs during summer, or warm, calm conditions, and can produce toxins that can cause a risk to humans and animals.

The public are being advised to avoid contact with the water or shoreline where algal concentrations are visible.

Animals should also be prevented from entering such water, or drinking from the water.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says the bloom in Headford was spotted by locals last evening: