Public warned of Scam Calls claiming to come from Eir Broadband.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Members of the public are being warned of phone calls claiming to be from Eir Broadband and coming from a number that looks like it has been dialled from the east of the county.

Galway Bay FM News has learned of calls coming from a number that is formed like this…

00-353-9064-55178 or a UK number 0044 – 15412986

On first view, it looks like as if the call is coming from the Portumna or Ballinasloe areas.

However, the codes for Ballinasloe is 09096 while Portumna is 09097.

There is no 09064 area code.

At the other end, the person will claim to be from Eir Broadband who will then claim that people outside the country have used their broadband for illegal purposes.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News…A representative for Eir has given this advice…

If you receive any unsolicited calls, emails or SMS/MMS messages, Never disclose any information particularly personal or financial information.

Delete the SMS/MMS or email message immediately, Never click on web links contained within such messages or download content associated with the message and do not respond to calls or messages from an unknown source.

If you have provided personal bank account or credit card details please contact your bank immediately to advise that your details have been compromised.

The financial institution will be in a position to advise regarding cancelling bank or credit cards.