Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Public warned of long wait times at UHG as pressure continues after difficult weekend

Share story:
Public warned of long wait times at UHG as pressure continues after difficult weekend

The public are being warned to expect long wait times at the Emergency Department at UHG.

Pressure over the weekend is still being felt, and some procedures are being cancelled.

Over the weekend, close to 400 patients passed through the ED, with a further 273 attending yesterday.

Due to the resulting pressure, UHG is postponing some elective procedures and prioritising urgent, time sensitive cases.

As of this morning, there are around 50 patients waiting on trolleys.

The public are reminded that the Emergency Department should only be used in genuine emergencies, and GPs or out-of-hours services should be used otherwise.

The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm and can treat a range of injuries for both adults and children over five.

Share story:

10 sports club in Galway eligible for new EV Charge Points

Ten sports clubs in Galway are now eligible for new EV charging points. It includes five GAA clubs – Glenamaddy, Clarinbridge, Carnmore, Ballinderre...

Psychiatric Nurses to begin industrial action in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon today

The Psychiatric Nurses Association is to begin targeted industrial action today in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon They’re carrying out a targeted work t...

Tuam students help develop video game designed to spot signs of grooming

Students from Archbishop McHale College in Tuam have today entered the final stages of testing a video game designed to help children spot signs of online...

Five Galway schools among the first to offer new Leaving Certificate subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies

Five Galway schools have been selected to be among the first 57 to offer the new Leaving Cert subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies next year. They a...