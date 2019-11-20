Public urged to take part in Irish language survey for Barna and Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The communities of Barna and Knocknacarra are being urged to take part in an Irish language survey.

The survey aims to better serve individuals, families and the community at large with their language requirements and services.

It’s led by Údarás na Gaeltachta which has designated over 40 townlands in the vicinity of Barna/Knocknacarra to develop and implement an Irish language plan for the years to come.

Plean Teanga Bhearna / Cnoc na Cathrach aspires to get people to engage more with the language on a daily basis.

The survey is available online at ptbc.ie and must be completed by Friday week (November 29th).

Chairperson of the Irish Language Plan for Barna / Knocknacarra, Uinsionn Mac Thómais says the Irish language can be used as a tool to get people to come together in a variety of different ways – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…