Public urged to take care in Galway’s waterways as good weather spell continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water enthusiasts around the city and county are being urged to take care in the water this week as the fine spell of weather continues.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees in places this week as a national advisory for warm weather remains in place.

29.5 degrees was recorded in Athenry on Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Galway RNLI has urged the public to be mindful of tides as they enjoy walks along the shore.

Kayakers are also asked to advise someone when they leave for the water and when they plan to return.

It comes as the lifeboat was tasked with Rescue 115 yesterday afternoon after concerns were raised over the return of a paddle boarder and a kayaker past Blackrock dive tower.

All were located safe and well.

The team was also tasked to Silverstrand over concerns for a number of people on lilos.

The organisation has urged the public to leave such inflatables at home as they are not safe for open waters.