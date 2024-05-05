Galway Bay FM

5 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland

Share story:
Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland

The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitious challenge to climb every mountain in Ireland between now and the end of June in a tough and gruelling charity endeavour.

56-year-old Aidan Ennis is planning to climb all 275 mountains in Ireland (with a height of 600 metres and above) in one continuous hike to raise funds for Brighter Communities Worldwide, a small Irish charity that works in partnership with local communities in Kenya.

Aidan will complete the mountain challenge in 48 days and the ambitious route starts in Galway in the Maumturks before travelling on to Croagh Patrick, the Blue Stack Mountains, the Mournes, the Wicklow Mountains and the Comeraghs to name just a few, before finishing on Brandon Head in Kerry on the 20th of June.

Not only will he climb all the mountains in the country over 600 metres, but he also plans to run from one mountain range to the next, adding to the gruelling nature of the challenge.

Share story:

Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council concerned about the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.

The Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council Declan Geraghty has spoken of his concern on the lack of applications for the filling of the p...

Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest

Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Division F Toastmasters Evaluation contest held recently in ...

Traffic restrictions in place for tomorrow's Connacht Final

Galway Gardai are reminding motorists that the Connacht football final is scheduled for tomorrow Sunday 5th, with a throw in time of 4pm. Traffic restrict...

Irish Sea Kayaking Association event holds fundraising event in Connemara this weekend for Irish Motor Neurone Disease

A major event is taking place in Connemara this weekend as the Irish Sea Kayaking Association is holding a fundraising event supporting the Irish Motor Ne...