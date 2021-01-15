Public urged to stay away from Blackrock diving tower in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being urged to ‘stay away’ from Blackrock diving tower in Salthill and respect the fact that the amenity is closed.

Councillor Clodagh Higgins says despite the efforts of the city council and Gardai to fence off the area, considerable numbers of people continue to use the tower.

She claims that in some cases, people are pushing the fences aside to gain entry.

Councillor Higgins feels it’s not acceptable for people to ignore efforts by authorities to keep the public safe during a critical stage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She has appealed for people to let common sense prevail – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…