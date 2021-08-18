Public urged to pre-book Covid 19 tests as Galway test centres experience surge in activity

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being urged to pre-book an appointment for a Covid-19 test at the testing bases in Galway.

It comes as the testing bases at Forster Street and Carnmore are experiencing very high levels of activity.

Tests can be pre-booked online at hse.ie where a time slot will be allocated.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer says the incidence rate is rising steadily in all age groups and in 21 of 26 counties.

The 14-day incidence rate is 493 cases per 100,000 people, the highest it has been since January.

1,496 new cases were reported yesterday, while 230 were in hospital last night, and 54 in intensive care.

UCD virus expert, Dr Gerald Barry, says more needs to be done to stem rising infection rates….