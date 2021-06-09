Public urged to make submissions on parking facilities in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being urged to make submissions on a parking management study being carried out in Salthill.

Galway City Council is seeking the opinions of residents, visitors and local businesses for the study, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

It’ll explore potential active travel measures along the Prom and make recommendations on the regulation of parking in the area.

The local authority says previous public consultation in relation to Covid measures last summer showed there is a strong demand to look at how travel and parking is managed in Salthill in the longer term.

Submissions can be made online at www.ActiveTravelGalway.com – or by contacting the Roads Department at Galway City Council.

The closing date for all submissions is July 10th.

