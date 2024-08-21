Galway Bay FM

21 August 2024

Public urged to get involved in “2 minute beach clean” in Salthill

The public is being urged to get involved in a “2 minute beach clean” in Salthill tomorrow (Thursday)

The event is a joint initiative between charity Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland and is being replicated across the country.

It aims to showcase how even a very short time can make a big difference – with each 2 minute clean estimated to gather between 1 and 2 kilos of rubbish.

The clean up will take place on Salthill Beach at 6 tomorrow evening

